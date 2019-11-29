Business
Malicious 3rd party apps leak personal data from Facebook, Twitter
Updated : November 29, 2019 10:15 AM IST
The apps violated Facebook platform policy by installing software in their apps by sending information to two companies-- OneAudience and Mobiburn, the advisory said.
Twitter said the breach has not happened due to a vulnerability in Twitter's software, but rather the "lack of isolation between SDKs within an application.
India is among largest market for Facebook and Twitter.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more