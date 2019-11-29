#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
Malicious 3rd party apps leak personal data from Facebook, Twitter

Updated : November 29, 2019 10:15 AM IST

The apps violated Facebook platform policy by installing software in their apps by sending information to two companies-- OneAudience and Mobiburn, the advisory said.
Twitter said the breach has not happened due to a vulnerability in Twitter's software, but rather the "lack of isolation between SDKs within an application.
India is among largest market for Facebook and Twitter.
