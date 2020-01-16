Malaysia talks to India over palm curbs as wider trade dispute looms
Updated : January 16, 2020 06:32 PM IST
India, the world's biggest buyer of edible oils, last week placed curbs on imports of refined palm oil and has informally asked traders to stop importing all kinds of palm oil from Malaysia, the world's second-biggest producer and exporter of palm oil.
New Delhi could also restrict imports of petroleum, aluminium ingots, liquefied natural gas, computer parts and microprocessors from Malaysia.
