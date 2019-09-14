Business
Malayalis bought liquor worth Rs 487 crore during Onam season
Updated : September 14, 2019 03:44 PM IST
On September 10, 'Uttradam', a day ahead of the harvest festival Onam when the outlets are shut, liquor worth Rs 90.32 crore was sold.
An outlet in Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district recorded the highest single-day sale of Rs 1.04 crore on September 10 for the second consecutive year, KSBC said.
