Makoons expands presence with new centers in West Bengal and Bihar

Makoons, a play school brand in Delhi NCR, has announced expansion in West Bengal and Bihar with new centers in Kolkata and Begusarai. The school has become renowned for holistic development of children, and known as ACMES, an acronym for IQ, EQ, PQ, and SQ, the firm said in a statement.

"The expansion of Makoons Play School's centers in West Bengal and Bihar will allow parents in these regions to enroll their children in a leading play school and provide them with the best possible start to their education," it said.

Founded in 2016 by Vijay Kumar Agarwal, Makoons Play School started its franchise model a year later.

Speaking about the school's ACMES curriculum, Agarwal said, "Education is the foundation for a bright future, and it is essential to start early with a curriculum that focuses on the overall development of a child. Our ACMES curriculum is designed to prepare children for the future by developing their IQ, EQ, PQ, and SQ."

"The school's franchise model provides opportunities for entrepreneurs to invest in a growing industry focusing on social impact. The school has offered franchise opportunities since 2017 and has attracted investors from various backgrounds," he added.

