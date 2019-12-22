Make India export-friendly destination, says Xiaomi's Manu Jain
Updated : December 22, 2019 10:34 AM IST
The Chinese smartphone maker has initiated a small export pilot to Bangladesh and Nepal for smartphones from India.
According to Jain, with more government incentives, Xiaomi can fast scale up exports.
Xiaomi entered Indian market in July 2014.
