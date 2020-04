As many as 72 percent of businesses surveyed as part of a report said they expect to see a ‘high’ or ‘very high’ impact from the coronavirus pandemic and the steps taken to counter it.

Still, about 60 percent of the respondents said they expect the economy to come back to normal within nine months, according to the findings of the survey by FICCI-Dhruva.

Most companies have also taken severe measures on account of COVID-19, including work from home, safety measures, awareness creation, the survey noted.

Other findings of the survey revealed that nearly half of the respondents are not considering a pay cut due to the lockdown, while 35 percent expect a pay cut of over 10 percent as a result of this crisis.

One-fourth of the respondents expect there would be no impact on job creation during this period, while 39 percent foresee a more than 10 percent reduction in manpower.

With respect to mergers and acquisitions, 35 percent of the respondents expect there would be no impact on account of COVID-19, while 35 percent also expect mergers and acquisitions to be deferred for a period of up to 6 or 12 months.

As per the survey, 15 percent of respondents expect to shelve their fundraising plans in light of COVID-19, while 25 percent expect there would be no impact on such fundraising plans.

Managing costs, weak demand along with the availability of finance and supply chain related issues have emerged as key challenges for businesses, noted the survey. While funding additional working capital, fixed costs, capital for expansion have emerged as key financial constraints for businesses, it added.

They survey also revealed that reduction could be seen in material purchase costs, marketing and advertising costs, rental costs, consultants, and other fixed costs.

Regarding the measures taken by the government to help the citizens, especially the poor, 69 percent believe it is not sufficient and expect additional measures from the government.

ease of compliances, and demand creation.

Earlier this month, FICCI said that it can’t afford to have a prolonged lockdown that lasts for months' exit strategy for a country like India. It added that India should aim towards bringing about a fine balance normalizes economic, social activity, yet contains the disease.