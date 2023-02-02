Mahindra to double down efforts on horticulture products with Budget push, says Hemant Sikka

Mahindra and Mahindra announced their plans to focus on horticulture. The horticulture segment has been growing at a fast pace, and the Indian government's focus on this sector is a positive development.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 after the Union Budget announcement, Hemant Sikka, President-Farm Equipment Sector at Mahindra and Mahindra, said that the company will be doubling down on its work in the horticulture segment in the coming months.

“Horticulture focus with Rs 2,200 crore allocation for FY24 will help us grow the segment. Recently, under the Swaraj brand, we have launched a product aimed at this segment of farmers which is called Code and we are already seeing good traction coming in. So, with this support we can start doubling down on our efforts on horticulture products,” he said.

In the recent Union Budget, the government announced an agri start-up accelerator fund, which is a positive development for the agriculture sector. Hemant Sikka stated that Mahindra and Mahindra is working closely with farmers across the country to understand their needs and provide them with the best possible solutions.

“With our internal start-up, Krishi, we are working with farmers across India. We have thousands of plots, we call technique plots, where we teach farmers how to do farming in a different mode, digitally savvy way,” said Sikka.

In conclusion, Mahindra and Mahindra is fully committed to the horticulture segment, and it plans to continue working with farmers to help them grow and prosper. With the government's focus on horticulture and the recent announcement of an agri start-up accelerator fund, the future looks bright for the agriculture sector in India.

