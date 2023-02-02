English
homebusiness News

Mahindra to double down efforts on horticulture products with Budget push, says Hemant Sikka

business | Feb 2, 2023 11:29 AM IST

Mahindra to double down efforts on horticulture products with Budget push, says Hemant Sikka

Profile image
By Latha Venkatesh   | Nigel D'Souza   | Prashant Nair   Feb 2, 2023 11:30 AM IST (Updated)
Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Speaking to CNBC-TV18 after the Union Budget announcement, Hemant Sikka, President-Farm Equipment Sector at Mahindra and Mahindra, said that the company will be doubling down on its work in the horticulture segment in the coming months.

Mahindra and Mahindra announced their plans to focus on horticulture. The horticulture segment has been growing at a fast pace, and the Indian government's focus on this sector is a positive development.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 after the Union Budget announcement, Hemant Sikka, President-Farm Equipment Sector at Mahindra and Mahindra, said that the company will be doubling down on its work in the horticulture segment in the coming months.
“Horticulture focus with Rs 2,200 crore allocation for FY24 will help us grow the segment. Recently, under the Swaraj brand, we have launched a product aimed at this segment of farmers which is called Code and we are already seeing good traction coming in. So, with this support we can start doubling down on our efforts on horticulture products,” he said.
Also Read | Budget 2023: 5 key announcements for agriculture sector
In the recent Union Budget, the government announced an agri start-up accelerator fund, which is a positive development for the agriculture sector. Hemant Sikka stated that Mahindra and Mahindra is working closely with farmers across the country to understand their needs and provide them with the best possible solutions.
“With our internal start-up, Krishi, we are working with farmers across India. We have thousands of plots, we call technique plots, where we teach farmers how to do farming in a different mode, digitally savvy way,” said Sikka.
Also Read | Budget 2023 | Accelerator fund to be set up to support agricultural startups
In conclusion, Mahindra and Mahindra is fully committed to the horticulture segment, and it plans to continue working with farmers to help them grow and prosper. With the government's focus on horticulture and the recent announcement of an agri start-up accelerator fund, the future looks bright for the agriculture sector in India.
For more details, watch the accompanying video.
Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
(Edited by : Vivek Dubey)
First Published: Feb 2, 2023 11:29 AM IST
