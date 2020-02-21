Mahindra Renewables to divest entire stake in 3 arms for nearly Rs 340 crore to Hong Kong-based CLP Group

Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday said its wholly-owned arm Mahindra Renewables will sell its entire stake in three subsidiaries to CLP India, a part of Hong Kong-based CLP Group, for nearly Rs 340 crore.

Mahindra Renewables Pvt Ltd (MRPL) has on Friday agreed to sell its entire stake aggregating 100 percent of the paid-up equity share capital in Cleansolar Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd (CREPL), Divine Solren Pvt Ltd (DSPL) and Neo Solren Pvt Ltd (NSPL), wholly-owned subsidiaries of MRPL, to CLP India Pvt Ltd (CLP), Mahindra & Mahindra said in a regulatory filing.

As per the share purchase agreement, CLP will acquire 96,23,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each in CREPL at a price of Rs 113.11 per share, aggregating to Rs 108.85 crore.

Similarly, it will acquire 1,20,80,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each in DSPL at a price of Rs 104.57 per share, aggregating to Rs 126.32 crore.

CLP will also buy 93,15,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each of NSPL at a price of Rs 112.37 per share aggregating to Rs 104.67 crore, the filing said.

In the fiscal ended March 31, 2019, CREPL had a turnover of Rs 39.15 crore, while DSPL's and NSPL's turnover stood at Rs 54.18 crore and Rs 42.68 crore, respectively. The transaction is expected to be completed by May 31, 2020.