Mahindra Renewables to divest entire stake in 3 arms for nearly Rs 340 crore to Hong Kong-based CLP Group
Updated : February 21, 2020 09:09 PM IST
As per the share purchase agreement, CLP will acquire 96,23,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each in CREPL at a price of Rs 113.11 per share, aggregating to Rs 108.85 crore.
Similarly, it will acquire 1,20,80,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each in DSPL at a price of Rs 104.57 per share, aggregating to Rs 126.32 crore.
CLP will also buy 93,15,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each of NSPL at a price of Rs 112.37 per share aggregating to Rs 104.67 crore, the filing said.