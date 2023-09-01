Mahindra Logistics gains on collaboration with Flipkart for integrated line haul solutions

Mahindra Logistics Ltd shares gained more than 2 percent in trade on Friday after the company announced a collaboration with Flipkart to provide integrated line haul solutions.

The collaboration will enhance both the companies’ operational efficiency as well as bolster their shared commitment to innovation, Mahindra Logistics said in filing to the stock exchanges.

The logistics company will provide a fleet of Heavy Commercial Vehicles to Flipkart and extend assistance in the management of routes along with network operations. It will also provide advanced analytics services for Flipkart operations pan India.

In collaboration with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, Mahindra Logistics will operate 32-foot single-axle heavy commercial vehicles for the e-commerce company, and these vehicles will cover multiple national routes across the country.

Further, all the vehicles provided by Mahindra Logistics will be laced with Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), among other vehicle security and driver safety features, along with comfort-related advanced features.

The fleet will mainly make Flipkart’s e-commerce parcel movements via hub-to-hub operations easier, with an improving turnaround time (TAT) and an increase in safety levels, thereby raising the standards set in India’s e-commerce industry.

“These solutions expand our current line haul offerings for Flipkart enabling them to reduce their total cost of operations and improve service,” said the CEO and MD of Mahindra Logistics, Rampraveen Swaminathan.

For the June ended quarter, Mahindra Logistics reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 9 crore compared to a net profit of Rs 13 crore in the same period last year.

Its total income rose marginally to Rs 1,299.4 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,202.99 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Mahindra Logistics were trading at Rs 398.25 apiece, up 2.44 percent, on BSE at 2:36 PM.