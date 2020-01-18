Business
Mahindra First Choice Wheels to acquire Fifth Gear Ventures for Rs 30.45 crore
Updated : January 18, 2020 02:28 PM IST
Upon acquisition of the stake, FGVL would become a subsidiary of MFCWL, it added.
Incorporated in September 2015, FGVL is engaged in the business operating the website 'www.carandbike.com".
The acquisition is to be completed by March 31, 2020, the auto major said.
