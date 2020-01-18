Business

Mahindra First Choice Wheels to acquire Fifth Gear Ventures for Rs 30.45 crore

Updated : January 18, 2020 02:28 PM IST

Upon acquisition of the stake, FGVL would become a subsidiary of MFCWL, it added.

Incorporated in September 2015, FGVL is engaged in the business operating the website 'www.carandbike.com".