Maharashtra onion farmers set crops on fire in protest over govt's inaction on falling prices

The decrease in onion prices has not only agitated farmers in Nashik district but also those throughout the rest of the state, who are staging protests.

Farmers in the Nashik district of Maharashtra, distressed by the plummeting prices of onions, resorted to lighting a bonfire of their crops to draw attention to the government's policies and the dire situation faced by growers.

The protest was held on the day of the Holika Dahan, a day when bonfires are traditionally lit in Maharashtra.

Onion cultivators are currently facing a crisis, as the prices of this kitchen staple have sharply declined at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Lasalgaon, which happens to be the largest wholesale onion market in Asia, located in Nashik.

The recent crash in onion prices can be attributed to a combination of factors. Firstly, the rising temperature has led farmers to bring their late Kharif crop to the market.

Kharif and early Kharif onions contain high moisture, and an increase in temperature affects the quality of the produce. It leads to rotting or drying up of bulbs resulting into shrivelled bulbs.

However, due to the ongoing heat wave, farmers are worried about the potential damage to their crops and are therefore selling their late Kharif crop alongside the regular Kharif crop. This has resulted in an increased supply of onions in the market.

This has led to a massive price crash. Till the first week of February, farmers were getting Rs 10-11/kg. But now, as both Kharif and late Kharif crops have hit the market, prices have crashed to Rs 2-4/kg.

Additionally, the favorable weather conditions during the harvest led to a surplus production further contributing to the price crash.

The price dropped to a mere Rs 2 to Rs 4 per kilogram, which infuriated the growers to the point where they halted auctions at the APMC for a day last week.

On February 27, the Maharashtra Rajya Kanda Utpadak Sanghatana (MRKUS) stopped the auction of onions at Lasalgaon APMC. Similar protests were also held in Chandwad and other parts of the district, as well as across the state last week.

On Sunday, a group of furious farmers encircled Union minister Bharati Pawar at Shirasgaon in Niphad taluka of Nashik district. They raised concerns about the low prices of onion crops despite the Centre's claim of increased onion exports.

During the ongoing Budget session, a farmer leader demanded that the government declare an immediate grant of Rs 1,500 per quintal for onions and purchase the current produce. The farmers are currently selling their crops at Rs 3, 4, and 5 per kilogram, and the leader demanded that the government purchase the onions at a higher rate of Rs 15 to Rs 20 per kilogram.

In February, a farmer from Solapur district was stunned to learn that he had made a profit of only Rs 2.49 from the sale of his 512 kg onion crop to a local trader in the district.

The farmer had stated that his onion harvest was sold at a rate of Re 1 per kilogram at the Solapur market yard, and after all the necessary deductions, he received only a meager sum as his net profit.

In a recent statement to the legislature, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, disclosed that the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India had procured 18,743 quintals of onions from the market.

The opposition in the state is accusing the Shinde government of failing to offer aid and support to farmers who are experiencing significant losses.

