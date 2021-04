Maharashtra Government on Tuesday announced a 15-day long statewide curfew from April 14 amid the spike in coronavirus cases in the state. The curfew, which excludes essential services, will come into effect from 8 pm on Wednesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in his address via social media to people of the state.

Section 144 (prohibitory orders) of the Criminal Procedure Code will be in force till the "lockdown-like" restrictions are in place, Thackeray said.

He refrained from terming the new curbs as a lockdown. There is a shortage of medical oxygen and beds and the demand for Remdesivir has increased in Maharashtra, he said, adding the Centre should help supply oxygen for coronavirus patients in the state by using Air Force planes.

"The war against coronavirus has begun once again," he said. There is a severe strain on Maharashtra's health infrastructure due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, he added.

The state government will provide three kg wheat and two kg rice free for the next one month to every poor and needy person while the coronavirus-induced restrictions are in place, Thackeray said.

Here's a quick guide on Maharashtra's latest COVID-19 curbs announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray:

Section 144 imposed in Maharashtra from 8 pm tomorrow, April 14

Section 144 to remain in force for the next 15 days in Maharashtra

Nobody to move in public places without a valid reason

All establishments, public places, activities, services shall remain closed

Essential services to remain operational between 7 am to 8 pm

Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Clinics, medical insurance Offices, Pharmacies, Pharma Companies, Manufacturing and Distribution Units Of Vaccines, masks, Santisers, Medical Equipment

Veterinary services/animal care shelters

Groceries, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectioneries, all types of food shop

Cold storage and ware housing services

Public, transport, airlines, trains, taxis, autos, public buses

Pre-monsoon activities

RBI and services designated by RBI

SEBI and services designated by SEBI

All telecom services

Transport of goods

Water supply services

Agri and related services

Export, import of all commodities

E-commerce (only for the supply of essential services) Accredited media

Petrol pumps and related PDTS

All cargo services

Data centre/cloud services/IT services

Government and private security services

Electric and gas supply

ATMs

Ports and related activities

Custom house agents/licenses multi-modal Transport operators

Offices of central, state government

Co-operative, PSU, Private banks

Offices of cos providing essential services insurance services

All NBFC, micro-finance institution

Offices of advocates

Driver+2 passenger for auto rickshaw

Driver +50 percent capacity for taxi

Full seating Occupancy For Bus

All restaurants and bars to remain closed for in-dining

Only home delivery services allowed (no takeaway or pick-up)