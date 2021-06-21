Maharashtra govt to consider relaxations for restaurants in discussion with district admins

The Maharashtra government is likely to meet district administrations on relaxations for restaurants and shops, people in the know have told CNBC-TV18.

Hospitality as a sector has suffered from the coronavirus pandemic due to the forced shutdowns. Over the last 15 months, the industry is burdened with negative cash flows, huge capital expenditure and is under massive debt.

Restaurant bodies -- NRAI, AHAR, FHRAI -- have made presentations to the Maharashtra government on Sunday seeking additional relaxations.

FHRAI vice president Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said in a statement that the overly cautious approach in reopening is resulting in extremely serious damage to businesses, especially to restaurants in Mumbai. The associations have questioned the Mumbai civic body's (BMC) call of not giving relaxations as per Level 2.

"In cities falling under Level 2 including Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune, restaurants and bars are operating till 11 pm even on weekends but only Mumbai remains an exception. Now Mumbai is in level 1 and it is extremely unfair to restaurants in the city to be not allowed to operate as per the permitted relaxations. The cure is turning out to be worse than the disease," Kohli lamented.

Restaurant associations claim that financial losses have resulted in the closure of almost 40 percent of restaurants and hotels in the state so far.

(With PTI inputs)