Auto dealerships in the state of Maharashtra have been shut since the state government's Break The Chain order on Sunday, intended to curb the spread of Covid-19.

For the state, which contributes nearly 10 percent to the country's auto sales, the order comes at a time a large number of vehicle deliveries take place on days considered auspicious for big-ticket purchases.

Continuing a system put in place during last year's lockdown, auto companies are currently doing door-step deliveries of vehicles to customers, in cases where the vehicle has already been paid for and registered.

However, the number of such home-deliveries is small at the moment, as the paperwork, including registrations is getting held up due to restrictions in the transport offices in the state too.

Auto dealers are anticipating a pile-up of registrations due to RTOs either being shut in many areas, or things moving at a slow pace. Not to mention, this will compound the already long waiting periods for passenger vehicles across manufactures.

Ahead of the Gudi Padwa festival on Tuesday, auto showrooms continue to be shut for physical deliveries. The Federation of Auto Dealers Association (FADA), however, has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow for partial operations in auto dealerships, especially since the festivals of Gudi Padwa, Ram Navami, and Baisakhi in the month of April traditionally see a large number of deliveries.

SIAM is also in dialogue with the state government to iron out operational challenges that auto OEMs are facing.

Factories and workshops, classified under the Factories Act, are exempt from the restrictions announced in the Maharashtra government's order on Sunday.