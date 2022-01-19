MP govt decides to slash liquor rates; allows its sale at airports, select supermarkets

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to allow the sale of liquor at all airports in the state and select supermarkets in four big cities.

Under the new Excise Policy , the state Cabinet further approved reduction in retail prices of liquor by 20 percent in a bid to "make them practical".

The cabinet also gave its nod to granting home bar licenses to those earning Rs 1 crore or more annually, official statement said. The home bar license will be issued at an annual fee of Rs 50,000.

Counters selling liquor can be opened at all the airports in MP while licenses for (opening) such outlets can now be issued in select supermarkets in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior at a fixed fee, the statement added.

Officials said that all the liquor outlets will now be composite shops to curb the sale of illegal alcohol. Composite shops are the ones from where traders can sell Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), Country Made liquor and beer together.

District-level high power committees that include the collector and MLAs will be empowered to change locations of liquor shops, if needed.

(With inputs from PTI)