Madhabi Puri: Woman, finance professional and non-IAS has tough challenges ahead at SEBI

Madhabi Puri Buch's appointment as the next Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is a first in many ways. She is of course the first woman to head the market regulator and indeed the first woman to be head of any financial regulator in India. More important, Buch is only the second non-IAS officer to be selected to lead the market regulator (after GN Bajpai) and many are rightly surprised how the IAS could let go of such a powerful position.

Madhabi is also the first SEBI chief who comes with a well-rounded finance and financial market experience. She began her finance career at ICICI Ltd, the development finance bank in 1989 and distinguished herself, according to her former colleagues, in marketing the bond issuances, which was the prime source of funds for DFIs like ICICI in the nineties.

After ICICI reverse merged with ICICI Bank, Buch held several positions at ICICI Bank's back and front offices, as well as in retail and wholesale banking as also playing a seminal role in ICICI Bank's listing on the NYSE and its follow on public offers in India.

From ICICI Bank's executive director position, she left to become managing director of I-Sec, the securities affiliate of ICICI where she tackled every aspect of the stock markets. Across regulators, one can't recall anyone who has had such varied experience in banking and securities before becoming a regulator.

From I-Sec, Buch took a sabbatical, made a clean break from markets and the Indian financial sector, and returned in 2017 as whole-time member of SEBI in-charge of mutual funds. It is her performance in this role that may have moved the government to consider her for the top job. For Buch's stint as whole-time member at SEBI was dotted with the severest of challenges. From 2017 to 2021, the mutual fund industry was challenged by the sinking of IL&FS, the collapse of DHFL and the mountain of NPAs in the infrastructure sector in which the mutual fund industry was invested via bonds. The collapse of a clutch of debt funds of Franklin Templeton, which had exposure to weak promoter groups also happened during Buch's tenure as SEBI member in charge of mutual funds. But perhaps her severest test came when Yes Bank could not and would not honour its AT1 (or additional tier1) bonds.

In short Madhabi Buch had to take unpleasant decisions that rocked powerful funds and interests. Anant Narayan, a member of the Mutual Funds Advisory committee, recalls that in each of these situations Buch did a great job of cleaning up large segments of the financial sector. Post IL&FS and DHFL, she pulled up the rating agencies for getting it utterly wrong in their rating of these organizations and changed rules to ensure that such rating swings don’t happen again. Likewise after the Franklin Templeton debt funds collapse, she, along with chairman Tyagi rewrote debt fund investment rules to ensure they had liquidity cover at all times. Buch also supervised the re-categorization of mutual funds as also ensured key officials of mutual funds have skin-in-the-game in their own funds.

In the case of the AT1 bonds, the paradox was that Yes bank paid zilch to investors in this debt instrument, even as Yes Bank-equity holders got a little more than zero. But that wasn’t SEBI’s turf. What Buch did was to pull up funds for mis-selling the bonds and also mis-valuing them. Buch’s radically conservative valuation of the bonds, led to much resentment in many quarters including in North Bloc, but she was firm.

Says Ananth Narayan, "She addressed issues head-on and didn’t hesitate to take on powerful interests”. Her other qualities included her ability to steer conversations in committees packed with persons widely divergent backgrounds like fund industry professionals, academics and even journalists; she still ensured she got practical solutions, said Narayan. Her own team came prepared with excellent data and homework which ensured decisions were backed by solid reasons, he added

Financial sector experts who know her work in SEBI say both SEBI officials and the fund industry should be prepared for a hard taskmaster, given Buch's non nonsense, goal orient work ethic. But mutual fund experts are very hopeful that the industry’s long standing ask for a "buyer-of-the -last-resort" will come into fruition under Buch. She had herself pushed the idea with outgoing chairman Tyagi that mutual funds contribute to create a pooled corpus which can be used to provide market-making in illiquid bonds under difficult circumstances. With her sound knowledge of markets and banking and with a little bit of luck, Buch may also be able to help create India's long standing hope of a vibrant corporate bond market.

She will have challenges aplenty, not the least being the recently unearthed problems at the NSE. Was the former MD of NSE only guilty of appointing someone inadequately qualified for the chief operating officer's job and paying him handsomely or is there more to the claimed god man from whom she sought advice? Also separately, will the NSE's co-location of servers of brokerages and the resultant gains made by some brokers lead to finger pointing to the regulator? Buch has secured a job which the IAS would be unhappy to lose. Hopefully she will still be persuasive enough to secure the co-operation of the bureaucracy when needed.

The more immediate challenge could be potential instability in markets if there is continued sharp fall in recently listed stocks as also the seeing through the large IPO of LIC, under arguably difficult times. But if anyone comes with adequate qualifications for these challenges it is indeed Madhabi Puri Buch.