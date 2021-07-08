Macrotech Developers Q1 sales bookings surge 88% to Rs 957 cr

Realty firm Macrotech Developers on Thursday reported an 88 percent rise in its sales bookings at Rs 957 crore for the quarter ended June on strong demand despite the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Macrotech Developers, which got listed on the stock exchanges after a successful launch of Rs 2,500 crore IPO, informed in a regulatory filing that it achieved sales bookings of Rs 957 crore and collections of Rs 1,714 crore in the quarter ending June 2021. The company markets its properties under the 'Lodha' brand.

The company's sales bookings and collections from customers stood at Rs 509 crore and Rs 384 crore, respectively, in the year-ago period. "We had pre-sales in 1QFY22 totalling to Rs 957 crore. While April and May had very limited pre-sales on account of the 2nd COVID wave in India; June saw pre-sales of Rs 654 crore," the company said.

"Subject to no further COVID related disruptions, we are on track to meet our pre-sales guidance previously communicated," Macrotech said.

Macrotech Developers' sales bookings fell to Rs 5,968 crore during 2020-21 fiscal as against Rs 6,570 crore in the previous year.