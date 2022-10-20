Homebusiness news

Lupin launches new drug used in the treatment of schizophrenia

By CNBCTV18.COM

Shares down 1.40% to trade at Rs 678.50 on BSE.

Lupin announced the launch of Paliperidone Extended-Release Tablets on Thursday, to market a generic equivalent of Invega Extended-Release Tablets of Janssen Research and Development.

Lupin will market the tablets in 1.5 mg, 3 mg, 6 mg and 9 mg forms.

Paliperidone Extended-Release is an antipsychotic drug used in the treatment of mental disorders.

Invega had estimated annual sales of $112 million in the US for Paliperidone Extended-Release Tablets, as per the IQVIA data of August 2022.

Lupin has been in the news today as the USFDA issued form 483 with 17 observations for its biotech manufacturing facility in Pune.

The company will also acquire all rights to two inhalation medicines - Brovana Inhalation Solution and Xopenex Inhalation Aerosol from Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a cash consideration $75 million.

Shares of Lupin ended 1.9 percent lower on Thursday at Rs 676.20.
