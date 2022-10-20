Lupin launches new drug used in the treatment of schizophrenia

Mini
Shares down 1.40% to trade at Rs 678.50 on BSE.
Lupin announced the launch of Paliperidone Extended-Release Tablets on Thursday, to market a generic equivalent of Invega Extended-Release Tablets of Janssen Research and Development.
Lupin will market the tablets in 1.5 mg, 3 mg, 6 mg and 9 mg forms.
Paliperidone Extended-Release is an antipsychotic drug used in the treatment of mental disorders.
Invega had estimated annual sales of $112 million in the US for Paliperidone Extended-Release Tablets, as per the IQVIA data of August 2022.
The company will also acquire all rights to two inhalation medicines - Brovana Inhalation Solution and Xopenex Inhalation Aerosol from Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a cash consideration $75 million.