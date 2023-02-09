The Global Investors Summit in Lucknow will be inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is expected to be attended by several Union and state ministers and leading industrialists, with the state government making significant efforts for a successful and secure event.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh's capital, is all geared up for the three-day Global Investors Summit that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

The event, taking place from 10th to 12th February, is expected to be attended by several Union and state ministers, as well as leading industrialists.

President Droupadi Murmu and over 15 cabinet ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, are expected to attend the summit.

The CEO of Invest UP, Abhishek Prakash, is hopeful that a maximum number of representatives from leading industries will attend the summit, though he declined to reveal the names of the industrialists.

The summit is significant for the state of Uttar Pradesh, which has set an initial target of attracting investment proposals worth Rs 10 lakh crore and later revised it to Rs 17.3 lakh crore.

Almost all of the UP cabinet ministers, including the Deputy Chief Ministers, will be present at the event. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address the gathering on the first day, with the welcome address given by the Minister for Industry, Nand Gopal Nandi.

The state government has made arrangements for live telecasting of the inaugural session and has erected state-of-the-art hangers equipped with modern amenities on a 25,000 square meter area in Vrindavan Yojna, close to the Lucknow Airport and district headquarters.

Partner countries including Singapore, Denmark, Japan, UAE, Australia, and the UK have been allocated space to put up exhibitions.

The preparations for the event have been underway for almost two months, with roads leading to the venue being repaired and expanded, and electricity being ensured for proper lighting.

The Lucknow Police Commissionerate have deployed additional police and traffic personnel to ensure security arrangements, with commando units of the Anti-Terrorism Squad being deployed at strategic places at the venue. Arrangements have also been made for proper traffic management, with alerts issued to every district and proper patrolling arrangements being made on the borders of the districts.

The Global Investors Summit in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh is set to be a major event, with the state government and police putting in significant efforts to ensure a successful and secure gathering.

