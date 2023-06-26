CNBC TV18
L&T Finance plans to sell its wholesale book to banks, NBFCs; aims complete retailisation

L&T Finance plans to sell its wholesale book to banks, NBFCs; aims complete retailisation

L&T Finance plans to sell its wholesale book to banks, NBFCs; aims complete retailisation
By Moneycontrol News Jun 26, 2023

L&T Finance Holdings reduced its wholesale finance book sharply from Rs 59,072 crore in FY20 to Rs 19,840 crore in FY23. In Q4FY23 itself, the company reduced its wholesale book by Rs 11,586 crore, according to the Moneycontrol.

L&T Finance Holdings is looking to sell its wholesale loan book to interested banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFC) and funds as it aims to become a 100 percent retail finance company, Raju Dodti, Chief Executive, Wholesale & SME Finance, told Moneycontrol exclusively on June 26.

Dodti refused to name the entities which have shown interest in buying its wholesale book as the discussions are in the early stages.
“L&T Finance is on its way to becoming a 100 percent retail finance company and has considerably reduced its wholesale exposure. Towards this objective the organisation is working towards selling down its wholesale book in an accelerated manner to various interested parties including banks, NBFCs and funds,” Dodti told Moneycontrol.
