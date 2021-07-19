Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • business>
    • L&T construction arm bags orders in overseas, domestic market

    L&T construction arm bags orders in overseas, domestic market

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its construction arm has received orders in the overseas and domestic market. The company did not provide the value of the contracts but said the orders fall under the ''significant'' category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, according to the classification of contracts.

    L&T construction arm bags orders in overseas, domestic market
    L&T Construction has won a slew of orders in India and abroad for its various businesses, L&T said in a regulatory filing. L&T said its power transmission and distribution business has won an order to construct a 220kV transmission line associated with system strengthening in the Ladakh region.
    Another turnkey order has been received for urban power distribution in Ayodhya city under the Integrated Power Development Scheme, the company said. L&T said in Dubai city, an order to design, supply, construct, install, test, and commission a 132/11kV substation with associated cable works has been received. "Additionally, two transmission line packages have been secured in Africa. A package involving supply and construction of a new gas-insulated substation and associated substation extensions has been won in Thailand," the company said.
    L&T said its buildings and factories also secured a prestigious order from a leading cement manufacturer in India to construct a 1.8 MTPA (million metric tonne per year) grinding unit in Dolvi, Maharashtra.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Harsh Goenka's dig at Zomato IPO's success triggers Twitter debate

    Next Article

    Spinny raises $108 mn in funding led by Tiger Global, Avenir Growth

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    BPCL456.10 8.10 1.81
    Divis Labs4,803.20 45.60 0.96
    NTPC119.80 0.70 0.59
    TATA Cons. Prod766.85 3.85 0.50
    Nestle17,751.70 97.50 0.55
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Nestle17,768.00 117.90 0.67
    NTPC119.80 0.70 0.59
    Dr Reddys Labs5,411.85 2.70 0.05
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    BPCL456.10 8.10 1.81
    Divis Labs4,803.20 45.60 0.96
    NTPC119.80 0.70 0.59
    TATA Cons. Prod766.85 3.85 0.50
    Nestle17,751.70 97.50 0.55
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Nestle17,768.00 117.90 0.67
    NTPC119.80 0.70 0.59
    Dr Reddys Labs5,411.85 2.70 0.05

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.79250.23250.31
    Euro-Rupee88.12300.05100.06
    Pound-Rupee102.5810-0.1660-0.16
    Rupee-100 Yen0.68050.00320.47
    View More