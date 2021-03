Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on Wednesday said that the cost of a domestic LPG cylinder will reduce by Rs 10 per cylinder from April 1.

LPG cylinder prices had been increased by Rs 125 per cylinder in recent weeks. At present, an LPG cylinder costs Rs 845 in Kolkata, Rs 819 in Mumbai and Delhi and Rs 835 in Chennai.

The price of LPG cylinders was first hiked by Rs 25 on February 4, by Rs 50 on February 14 and on February 25 it was hiked by Rs 25. Again on March 1, prices were hiked by Rs 25.

In India, the price of LPG cylinders -- both cooking and commercial -- is determined by state-run oil marketing companies. According to the prevailing rules, the government provides subsidies on a total of 12 (14.2 kg) cylinders per year to each household.