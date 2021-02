The oil marketing companies increased the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) domestic cylinders by Rs 25 on Thursday. In Delhi and Mumbai, a 14.2kg cylinder will now cost Rs 794 against the previous price of Rs 769. This is the third hike in February. This month, LPG cylinder prices were raised first by Rs 25 on February 4 and by Rs 50 on February 15.

In Kolkata, the new price is Rs 820 against the previous price of Rs 795. In Chennai, the price of the cylinder is Rs 810 against the earlier price of Rs 785. It is Rs 846.50 in Hyderabad compared to the previous price of Rs 824.50.

The latest hike in the price means an increase of Rs 200 in three months for a domestic LPG cylinder. The price of domestic cylinders was hiked by Rs 100 in December. In January, there were no changes in cylinder prices. The LPG price hikes are determined on the basis of two international products – butane and propane.

On the other hand, the price of 19kg cylinders has seen a decline. This is because for a single 19kg LPG cylinder in Delhi, one now needs to pay Rs 1,523 after a fall of Rs 10. Its price in Chennai is Rs 1,639. In Mumbai, a single 19kg cylinder costs Rs 1,473.