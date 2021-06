The price of commercial LPG cylinder was reduced by over Rs 100 on June 1 by oil marketing companies as soaring wholesale and retail inflation burn a hole in the pockets of the consumers.

After the price cut, the commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1473.50 down from Rs 1595.50 per cylinder earlier.

This is the second such respite for consumers in a month as the price of LPG was slashed by Rs 45 per cylinder in May as well.

As the price of cylinder differs across state/cities, here is a rate list of the commercial LPG cylinder (per 19 kg cylinder) in major cities

Delhi — Rs 1473.50

Mumbai — Rs 1422.50

Kolkata — Rs 1544.50

Chennai — Rs 1603

However, no relief has been extended with regards to the price of domestic LPG cylinders. Therefore, the price of a 14.2 kg cylinder will remain the same. The rates of non-subsidised LPG were reduced by Rs 10 in each of the four metro cities with effect from April 1. In Delhi and Mumbai a domestic LPG cylinder currently costs Rs 809.