LP Logiscience inaugurates Grade A warehouse with infrastructure for sustainable resource management

LP Logiscience, the warehousing and contract logistic arm of Liladhar Pasoo group, has inaugurated a state of the art, Grade A, green warehouse in Bhiwandi, Mumbai. Spread over a private campus of 15 acers, with 5 lakh square feet of storage space, the warehouse is equipped with infrastructure for sustainable resource management, LP Logiscience said in a statement.

"These can generate up to 500KW of solar power and store up to 4.5 lakh liters of water through rain water harvesting and operates EV and CNG vehicles for green distribution," it said.

Speaking about the warehouse, Varun Gada, Director, LP Logiscience, said, “Apart from solar power and rainwater harvesting for the warehouse, we aim to impact the local community and share the surplus power to meet the requirement of our immediate neighborhood. In the coming months, we also aim to increase our presence in CNG and EV vehicles to further help build sustainable supply chains."

Apart from the green initiatives and the safety compliance, the warehouse also boasts of many unique features, including 14 meters ceiling height, 42 loading and un-loading docks, and a fleet of 10 EV and 10 CNG trucks for green distribution, the company stated.

"The private campus outside warehouse boasts of the water tanks with 4.5 lakh liters water collected through rainwater harvesting for effective firefighting, a gazebo and recreation area for truck drivers and a place for employees and transporters to relax and rejuvenate between shifts," it added.

Speaking about the design and the build of the warehouse, Sumit Mhatre, Lead Warehouse Developer, said, “We look forward to creating many more state-of-the-art storage solutions for LP Logiscience, in the coming years.”

Apart from the safety compliance and the green initiatives, LP Logiscience said it has created its own customised solutions for its operations and a few industry-specific solutions. Additionally, all their warehouses are cloud-connected, including handheld terminals used for all warehouse processes.

The company said it now aims to further accelerate digital adoption, expand the geographical reach and build state of the art, green warehousing facilities across the country.