LP Logiscience inaugurates Grade A warehouse with infrastructure for sustainable resource management
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 4, 2023 4:04:18 PM IST (Updated)

Spread over a private campus of 15 acers, with 5 lakh square feet of storage space, the warehouse is equipped with infrastructure for sustainable resource management, LP Logiscience said in a statement.

LP Logiscience, the warehousing and contract logistic arm of Liladhar Pasoo group, has inaugurated a state of the art, Grade A, green warehouse in Bhiwandi, Mumbai. Spread over a private campus of 15 acers, with 5 lakh square feet of storage space, the warehouse is equipped with infrastructure for sustainable resource management, LP Logiscience said in a statement.

"These can generate up to 500KW of solar power and store up to 4.5 lakh liters of water through rain water harvesting and operates EV and CNG vehicles for green distribution," it said.
Speaking about the warehouse, Varun Gada, Director, LP Logiscience, said, “Apart from solar power and rainwater harvesting for the warehouse, we aim to impact the local community and share the surplus power to meet the requirement of our immediate neighborhood. In the coming months, we also aim to increase our presence in CNG and EV vehicles to further help build sustainable supply chains."
