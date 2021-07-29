Lower interest rate focus has been our game for MSMEs in India, says AB Sunlife AMC’s Balasubramanian

Aditya Birla Sunlife AMC has put out their annual trendspotting report where they highlight five big themes for the future. These are manufacturing, digitalisation, sustainability, real estate and the mid & small cap revival.

Talking about manufacturing space, A Balasubramanian, MD & CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, said, “Since the time Make in India, which gradually got reinforced as vocal for local, I think government of India and respective state governments were enabling such manufacturing to be undertaken in India is something we feel there is a continuous progress. Lower interest rates focus has been our game for MSMEs in India, this gave a huge benefit uplift for the Indian manufacturing companies.”

He added, “Global supply disruption is happening mainly because of China regulation becoming more and more stringent and most of the companies who had huge presence in China also started looking at an alternate to China as a next-best alternate that one can create for China manufacturing sectors and India is prominently figuring on the global radar.”

“Also, the government initiatives to provide all the support that is needed so that it can make at least the local companies or manufacturing companies, make the return on investment to become much better and more visible and that is something we believe that could potentially happen.”

Balasubramanian also added, “Manufacturing sector likely to contribute more to India’s GDP.”

Watch accompanying video for more.