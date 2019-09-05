Business
L’Oreal invests in early-stage investment fund Fireside Fund II
Updated : September 05, 2019 04:23 PM IST
L'Oréal on Thursday announced investing an undisclosed sum in Fireside Fund II, the second investment fund managed by Fireside Ventures, a venture fund started in May 2017 and focused on consumer brands across the country.
Founded in 2017, Fireside Ventures has attracted investments from Premji Invest, Westbridge Capital, Mariwala Family Office, Unilever Ventures, Emami Ltd., RP-Sanjiv Goenka Family Office, Sunil Munjal’s Hero Enterprise Investment Office and ITC Ltd.
The fund invests in consumer brands across sectors, including food and beverages, personal care, lifestyle and home products etc.
