The first two months of 2020 have been more eventful than probably the whole of last year. I cannot recollect any recent event that has put nations and companies on the back foot as COVID-19 has done. Daily operations in certain industries stand frozen, while others are battling a slowdown in consumption. Under these circumstances, hiring strategies set in motion just two months ago need to be relooked.

Hoping this unexpected wave of disruption does not last long, here are some emerging job profiles to watch out for in the coming months:

Data analyst: The loss of interest in cryptocurrencies over the past few months notwithstanding, data science as a domain is gaining prominence. Anticipating the advent of full-scale automation, top universities are designing programmes that prepare their students in the fields of machine learning and data science.

Thus, interested students should empower themselves with Python, R and other such programming languages. Furthermore, with data as the new oil, it is essential to build one’s profile in accordance with the hiring requirements. Technology skills will become a pre-requisite for almost every job.

User experience specialist: While early 2000s fastened the pace of product development, the past decade saw industries improving and customising user experience. It is true that innovation remains the fulcrum of technology industry. However, companies have realised that innovation must be complemented with people skills. Thus, we could see a major increase in roles like customer specialist, product owner etc.

Smart automotive: Automobile industry is increasingly looking to replace the traditional internal-combustion engine with battery-operated automobiles. Research is now shifting from innovation to acceptability and application. Just as smartphones emerged during the first decade of 2000 leading to a revolution in the telecom industry, a similar event is waiting to happen within the automobile industry. Artificial intelligence and robotics will be profiles coveted by the automobile industry.

Hiring trends:

Referrals: Most top organisations bank upon the expertise and experience of their current employees to refer potential candidates for job openings. This enhances involvement of the employees in strengthening the future of their organisations. At the same time, one can also judge the job satisfaction levels of employees by the number of their referrals. Finally, by putting their name at stake, employees will ensure they refer only the right candidates.

Employee retention: Today’s professionals are increasingly passionate about their work. Companies need to go the extra mile to ensure job responsibilities mentioned in the job description actually apply on the floor. Bringing managers onboard is crucial. Ensuring clarity in KPIs and targets between the company, managers and their subordinates will help the company keep everyone happy and thus improve the retention ability of the organisation.

Employee diversity: There has been a growing impetus on ensuring gender-parity in the boardrooms of the top companies. Across industries, women are breaking glass ceilings daily. Organisations through their CSR activities are providing platforms for the women and girls, opening avenues within hitherto male-dominated profiles.

Implementation of ethnic diversity within organisations in the past few years has gathered steam and it will continue in years to come. Unlike previous decades, today’s trainees are working in groups with a diverse cultural background. They develop cultural understanding and open-mindedness towards a larger market from their nascent stages as professionals.

Owing to an open-door work culture and greater level of acceptability, the various gaps – generational, racial, gender - are overcome through spirited exchange of ideas within a team. Thus, providing every team member the confidence to contribute.

Flexible working hours: Today’s professional class yearns to achieve a balance between work and family life. Every organisation that offers such a proposition is attractive for job seekers. Employees are more than aware of privileges enjoyed by their senior managers and seek to negotiate flexible working hours, remote-working etc. wherever possible.

Some companies have a CYOD (choose your own device) policy as a pre-requisite for selection. Office space is expensive to maintain. Moreover, a pandemic like COVID-19 can put a lot of stress upon the company resources while a cheaper and safer alternative exists. As maturity and trust factor have increased in the employer-employee relation, we have witnessed companies’ being at ease with ‘work from home’ professionals. This trend is here to stay.