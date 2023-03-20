India is leading the charge on tackling climate challenge, says Rajesh Agarwal

London's Deputy Mayor for Business Rajesh Agarwal on Monday, spoke about the immense opportunities for collaboration between the UK and India as progress continues on the much-awaited Indo-UK free trade agreement (FTA).
Recommended ArticlesView All
Credit Suisse-UBS Merger — the crash landing deal is 'a signal for all bankers...'
Mar 20, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
This is how the global banking crisis may affect Indian software giants
Mar 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
ChatGPT in financial industry — here is how this AI tool can make disruptions in the sector
Mar 20, 2023 IST9 Min(s) Read
Bali will shut down for 24 hours on Wednesday for this unique ritual
Mar 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Agarwal highlighted fintech and renewable energy as two key areas of interest for London companies seeking to expand into India, citing India's leadership in tackling the climate challenge as well as its rapidly-growing tech ecosystem.
Agarwal pointed out that climate technology is an evident area in which India is making significant advancements and taking the lead on several projects to address the climate problem, just as London and the UK are doing.
"India is doing a huge amount on climate technology and is leading the charge on some of the initiatives around tackling the climate challenge as is London and the UK."
However, according to Agarwal, the true deal is in the technology. He noted that the third-largest tech ecosystem in the world is located in London, where it is very quickly expanding. However, India is also a significant centre for technology, with a lot of activity happening around start ups, scale ups companies.
"But tech is the real price. There's very fast growing tech ecosystem in London, and is the third largest tech ecosystem in the world. And India is a huge Center for Technology, a lot of activity happening around start ups, scale ups companies."
Watch video for full interview.