English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsLogicloop named as 2023 Google International growth partner

Logicloop named as 2023 Google International growth partner

Logicloop named as 2023 Google International growth partner
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 4, 2023 5:48:39 PM IST (Updated)

Logicloop is part of a select group of premier partners in the Google International Growth Agency Program.

Mumbai-based digital agency Logicloop has achieved 2023 Google International Growth Partner status in the Google International Growth Agency Program. Logicloop aims at leveraging this analytically-empowering accreditation for exponential business growth and digital engagement, it said in a statement.

Recommended Articles

View All
Finland joins NATO. Here's why Russia is rustled by the world's most powerful military alliance

Finland joins NATO. Here's why Russia is rustled by the world's most powerful military alliance

Apr 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: Debate or dialogue — this is the contemporary dilemma

Coach Soch: Debate or dialogue — this is the contemporary dilemma

Apr 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Global Stock Market Trends: Here's a comprehensive analysis and insights into the future performance

Global Stock Market Trends: Here's a comprehensive analysis and insights into the future performance

Apr 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement

DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement

Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Mayank Vora, Co-Founder of Logicloop said, "This accreditation is going to get us market explorer access that would allow us to identify market opportunities. Along with that, we shall get the analysis and support that provides customized optimisation, opportunity sizing, etc. Additionally, we would have access to 1-1 GBS consultations where we shall get personalized recommendations on how to improve our clients’ customer journey experience to increase conversion rate, converting visitors to shoppers.”
Logicloop provides ROI-driven performance marketing, full-funnel media planning and execution, SEO, and social media optimization for prominent brands from healthcare, education, D2C, lifestyle, real estate, banking, and other industries in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, UK and Dubai.
Logicloop is part of a select group of premier partners in the Google International Growth Agency Program. This program is exclusively designed for advertising agencies. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients to expand their businesses globally, the firm stated.
First Published: Apr 4, 2023 12:33 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Wipro Consumer Care and Lightening FY23 sales crosses Rs 10,000 crores

Next Article

Exclusive | PhonePe's Pincode goes live on ONDC — starts with Bangalore

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X