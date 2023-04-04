Logicloop named as 2023 Google International growth partner

Logicloop is part of a select group of premier partners in the Google International Growth Agency Program.

Mumbai-based digital agency Logicloop has achieved 2023 Google International Growth Partner status in the Google International Growth Agency Program. Logicloop aims at leveraging this analytically-empowering accreditation for exponential business growth and digital engagement, it said in a statement.

Mayank Vora, Co-Founder of Logicloop said, "This accreditation is going to get us market explorer access that would allow us to identify market opportunities. Along with that, we shall get the analysis and support that provides customized optimisation, opportunity sizing, etc. Additionally, we would have access to 1-1 GBS consultations where we shall get personalized recommendations on how to improve our clients’ customer journey experience to increase conversion rate, converting visitors to shoppers.”

Logicloop provides ROI-driven performance marketing, full-funnel media planning and execution, SEO, and social media optimization for prominent brands from healthcare, education, D2C, lifestyle, real estate, banking, and other industries in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, UK and Dubai.

Logicloop is part of a select group of premier partners in the Google International Growth Agency Program. This program is exclusively designed for advertising agencies. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients to expand their businesses globally, the firm stated.