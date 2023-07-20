LODR disclosure amendments: Companies, promoters gear up for compliance, experts weigh in

The amendments to the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) pertain to aspects that impact the management and control of listed companies. The deadline for disclosing these agreements to listed companies is set for the 31st of July.

Market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has made amendments to the norms governing promoter disclosures for listed companies.

The amendments to the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) pertain to aspects that impact the management and control of listed companies. These changes now encompass all binding and non-binding agreements involving the promoter family, as well as material rights of investors and any agreements between them.

The deadline for disclosing these agreements to listed companies is set for the 31st of July. As this date approaches, the question arises about the level of preparedness among companies and promoters to comply with the new regulations and the potential impact of this development.

Cyril Shroff, the Managing Partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, acknowledged that the SEBI LODR regulations have already been amended and came into effect from the 14th of July. He emphasised two specific clauses that are particularly relevant to the current discussion: regulation 30 A and 31 B.

"Regulation 30 A pertains to disclosures of agreements at the shareholders' level, involving not only promoters but also other investors and related parties. On the other hand, regulation 31 B deals with special rights."

Shroff explained that SEBI's intent behind these amendments is two-fold. "Firstly, it aims to enhance transparency so that public shareholders are made aware of these agreements that they may not be privy to otherwise. This information will now be in the public domain. Secondly, the amendments are designed to improve governance in public markets by increasing the level of disclosures ."

Dinesh Kanabar, CEO of Dhruva Advisors, pointed out that while the new requirement may seem novel, it builds upon an existing one. He said, "Previously, listed companies were obligated to disclose all binding agreements, including family agreements that fell outside the ordinary course of business. However, there were two key conditions for disclosure: the agreements had to be binding, and they had to be beyond regular business practices."

With the recent amendments, companies are now required to disclose any agreements that could impact management, control, or impose significant liabilities on the company, far broader than the previous scope. As a result, companies need to review and reassess the arrangements they have entered into to ensure compliance with the expanded disclosure mandate.