Lodha Group's UK arm to raise $225 million through bonds issue

Updated : February 26, 2020 11:12 PM IST

The company would use the proceeds of the issue to refinance a part of its outstanding USD 324 million senior notes due 2020.
In November 2019, Lodha had said it has arranged USD 325 million to repay bonds maturing in March 2020 through infusion of funds from promoters, sale of commercial properties and refinancing against unsold inventories in London projects.
