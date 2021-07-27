Locus commits to long-term employee wealth creation by assigning $4 million for its ESOP buyback

Locus, a future-ready platform that automates supply chain decisions, today announced that it has designated USD 4 million for its ESOP buyback. The buyback is at par with the primary of the Series C fundraise.

Both current and former employees will be able to vest their stock options. This is the second such buyback by the company. "The reason we've come this far is because of the hard work and perseverance of our teammates. This ESOP buyback is a way of showing our gratitude by helping them in their wealth creation journey. Our buyback will happen at the Series C price without any discount, unlike most buybacks," said Nishith Rastogi, CEO, Locus.

"We will also have a rolling plan to facilitate new buyback for teammates in the future as well. This will ensure continuous value creation for team members and motivate them to fulfil our shared dream of building the operating system of logistics."

Locus had recently raised USD 50 million in Series C funding led by GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, with participation from Qualcomm Ventures LLC and existing investors Tiger Global and Falcon Edge. Noted angel investors Amrish Rau, CEO of Pine Labs; Kunal Shah, CEO of Cred; Raju Reddy, founder of Sierra Atlantic; and Deb Deep Sengupta, former President and MD, SAP South Asia, also participated in the round.

The company uses deep machine learning and proprietary algorithms to offer smart supply chain solutions to customers across sectors like e-commerce, retail, e-grocery, CPG/FMCG, home services, home deliveries, 3PL, transportation, and B2B distribution.

Locus is a technology platform that uses machine learning and proprietary algorithms to automate complex supply chain decisions. Its smart supply chain solutions provide end-to-end visibility and enable enterprises to enhance their operational efficiency by reining costs, streamlining the customer experience, and reducing environmental impact.

Locus' scalable solutions include route optimization, real-time tracking and analytics, sales beat optimization, territory planning, vehicle allocation, and network design. Our future-ready platform has resulted in USD 150 million+ savings in logistics costs, 70 million+ kilometer reductions in distance travelled, and 17 million+ kilograms reduction in GHG emissions across clients like Nestle, Mondelez, Unilever, BigBasket, Bluedart, Bukalapak, The Tata Group, and many others.

The company powers deliveries across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, Middle East, ANZ, and the Indian Subcontinent.