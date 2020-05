Tea consumption at home amid lockdown has surged by more than 10 percent, while there is a loss of anywhere between 15 percent and 40 percent for out-of-home demand as restaurants, café’s , tea joints and tea stalls are shut, according to Tea Board of India.

Tea is the most-consumed drink after water and a preferred choice due to health benefits, varieties to choose from and low caffeine content. When compared to coffee, 3 cups of tea are consumed for every one cup of coffee that’s consumed globally.

Tea as a beverage has seen constant demand growth over the years, with studies suggesting the trend would continue stronger than other beverages because of its popularity in high-population countries like china and India.

India is the second largest producer of tea in the world and consumes more than 30 percent of global output. India consumes near 75 percent of its output within the country, according to Tea Board of India.

While the 2019 production in the country was a record high of 1,389.7 million kg, the 2020 output is down by 9 percent as the lockdown has led to forced suspension of plucking.

The Industry also has been dealing with various issues as the tea prices have been declining and the cost of production is rising.

India exports tea varieties to nearly 140 countries around the world, with Iran and Russia as major destinations. India exported tea worth Rs 5,905 crore in 2017-18, and Rs 6,241 crore in 2018-19.

Global tea market was valued at over $52 billion in 2018, and is expected to rise to over $ 81 billion by 2026, according studies.

As one deals with the lockdown there are various dietary articles telling on how there is evidence that green tea and herbal tea can help strengthen one’s immune system as they are loaded with antioxidants.