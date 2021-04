Abhijit Roy, MD and CEO at Berger Paints discussed the demand disruption as the country battles a fierce second wave of COVID-19 as well as the company’s outlook going forward.

“So far the demand has been pretty robust. January to March was very good and till date, it has been very strong. No such drop in demand as yet,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“Overall the demand has been quite strong. It is difficult to crystal gaze into the future but I presume it should be reasonably good. We have found out ways and means of running the business in spite of these disruptions,” he added.

“Some local disruptions might happen but we presume that it would be localised, much of the country still remains unaffected and it continues to grow,” he shared.

Capacity expansion will continue as planned, he said.

In terms of price hike, he pointed out, “We have taken up price increase effective May 1 on water base products. We are likely to take up another price increase on the solvent-based product sometime in May or June.”

The auto sector has been relatively okay in terms of demand. “There has been no great fall or surge in terms of demand. There has been okayish demand as far as the two-wheeler sector is concerned, the tractor segment is doing relatively better,” he stated.