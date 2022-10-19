Lionel Messi launches investment firm targeting sports and tech

By Bloomberg

Mini “I am excited to extend our roots into Silicon Valley, and I am thrilled that Play Time will collaborate with daring entrepreneurs from all over the world,” Messi said in a statement.

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi is creating a holding company to invest in sports, media and technology globally.

Based in San Francisco, Play Time Sports-Tech HoldCo LLC will be Messi’s main investment vehicle, according to a statement. The company will explore “stage agnostic” opportunities that could include, for example, helping startup founders build football-tech companies or investing in teams.

Play Time will be run by Razmig Hovaghimian, partner at venture capital firm Graph Ventures. Michael Marquez, founding partner of investment bank Code Advisors LLC, will be a special adviser.

Hovaghimian is also a co-founder of football venture Matchday.com, which counts Play Time as its first investor and plans to launch before the 2022 FIFA World Cup begins in November. The holding company also holds a stake in football-tech startup AC Momento.

“From the time I met Leo and the Messi family in 2017, it was clear that their vision for the future is bold,” Hovaghimian said in a statement. “They want to continue to have a direct and lasting impact on and off the pitch.”

The statement did not include the amount to be invested.

