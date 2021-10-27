L.I.M.E. Season XIII: Meet the Winners

Mumbai: L.I.M.E. Season XIII is one of the most esteemed challenges in India for aspiring marketers. CNBC TV-18 and Hindustan Unilever launched this to provide aspirants with a platform to interact with the best in the industry. Season XIII’s theme, as announced by Dr. Krishnamurthy, the keynote speaker, is “The Disruption Economy”.

The participating teams undertook the harrowing task of finding a product that resonated with the current customer trends and the brand’s identity to create a unique product pitch that would impact the customer’s mind. After several challenging rounds, the finalists were judged by a jury of expert marketers from the most well-known brands in India - Big Basket, IBM, Facebook, HUL, BBDO, CNBC TV-18 and Times Group.

After rigorous screening and fast-paced rounds that demanded the challengers to think creatively and sustainably, four teams presented their case solutions and strategies to the jury. Lemonade, a team hailing from SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), Mumbai, emerged as the winner for L.I.M.E Season XIII. The team included Pranjali Rao, Debrup Poddar and Nizhat Tai Ayubhusen.

Pranjali Rao, the team leader of Lemonade, said, “Preparing for L.I.M.E has been a challenge from the beginning. We wanted to find a product that resonated with our customer’s minds. We chose ice cream not just because it is a national favourite, but because, in these hard times, it reminds us of the vacations we took.”

Lemonade’s pitch was presented to the jury, which assessed not only the structure and thought behind the case solution, i.e., marketing strategy, but also how it impacted the customer. As Pratik Ved explained in the launch event, “To win in the disruption economy, businesses have to think of the key aspects rather than following a marketing shift just because everyone else is.”

Lemonade’s case solution resonated well with the jury. Their idea behind the product pitch and their thorough research about consumer behaviour and product stats is what led them to win, Nuzhat Tai says.

Ultimately, Debrup Poddar added, “As a future marketing manager, excelling in L.I.M.E is a dream come true. This is the field that I have chosen to build my career in, and achieving an award in the most prestigious marketing competition in India is the validation I need that I will do well in the future as a marketer.”

Watch Lemonade make their winning pitch, as the telecast of L.I.M.E Season XIII is scheduled for 30th October 2021, at 6 PM, only on CNBC TV-18.

This is a Partnered Post