L.I.M.E. Season XIII Grand Finale: The Wrap-up

Mumbai: L.I.M.E Season XIII has drawn to an end, with four teams from the most prestigious colleges in India battling for the title of Season XIII winner. L.I.M.E. (Lessons in Marketing Excellence) has been one of the most coveted challenges in India, since its launch 13 years ago.

L.I.M.E. is a platform launched by HUL and CNBC TV-18 to provide aspiring marketers with the opportunity to interact with marketing experts and industry leaders. The challenge allows participants to work on real-life challenges and come up with solutions that can be sustainably integrated into a consumer’s real life.

This year’s L.I.M.E. event focused on “The Disruption Economy” and demanded finalists to focus on how businesses shielded themselves from the pandemic effect and the emerging e-commerce trends that will affect them in the long run.

After gruelling and rigorous discussions, the final pitches of the case solutions were made in front of the jury. As Rohan Soni, from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, said, “The key in this competition, as we all have learned, is to think from a marketer’s perspective. We are trying to sell products to customers but that will only happen when our ideas resonate with the customers.”

L.I.M.E. is a journey that encourages the participants to take a deep dive into the product's functionality, the brand's perspective, and the consumer's mind. Each case solution was cross-examined and deliberated by the jury, who closely looked into the decision behind the team's pitch and methodology. After rigorous examination, only four teams made it to the finals.

The four finalist teams presented their case solutions to a panel of expert jurors. The panel consisted of Josy Paul, the Chairman of BBDO India; Avinash Pant, the Marketing Director of Facebook India; Deepali Nair, the Director of Marketing at IBM India and SA; Srinandan Sundaram, the Executive Director and EVP Foods and Refreshments at HUL; Anand Bhaskaran, Head Director Marketing and Marketing Communications at Big Basket; Priya Nair, Executive Director - Beauty and Personal Care at HUL; Anuradha Sengupta, Features Editor at CNBC TV-18; and Partha Sinha, President of Bennett Coleman and Co. (Times Group).

Lemonade was announced as the winner, and Stargazers was announced as the runner-up. Lemonade was the team from SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), Mumbai and includes Pranjai Rao (leader), Debrup Poddar and Nuzrat Tai. ‘Stargazers’ was the team from the Indian School of Business and includes Mansi Arora (leader), Shrey Sawhney and Dishan Parekh.

Watch the teams conduct their pitch on 30th October 2021 at 6 PM, only on CNBC TV-18.

This is a Partnered Post