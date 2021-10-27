L.I.M.E. Season XIII: Grand Finale

Mumbai: HUL and CNBC TV-18 L.I.M.E (Lessons in Marketing Excellence), one of the most popular B-school challenges in India wrapped up it’s 13th season with a grand finale on 19th Oct,2021. The platform allows students of prestigious business colleges across the country gain insight into the corporate world.

The theme this year was "The Disruption Economy." The challenge given to the students was to choose and leverage the changing consumer trends due to the pandemic that could open opportunities for an HUL brand.

The teams each put together unique pitches for products that could resonate well with the customer's mind. After multiple gruelling rounds judged by a jury of marketing experts from HUL and CNBC-TV18, four finalist teams were selected: Stargazers, E-LIME-nators, Lemonade and Limelight.

Stargazers, the team from the Indian School of Business, includes Mansi Arora, Shrey Sawhney, and Dishan Parekh. E-LIMe-nators, the team hailing from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, includes Rohan Soni, Snigdha Agarwal and Saranya Sarkar. Lemonade, from SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), includes Prajali Rao, Tai Nuzhat and Debrup Poddar. And the fourth finalist team, Limelight, hails from Indian School for Business and includes Anamitra Munsi, Sushmita Dutt and Ashmita Agrawal.

Each team picked up a unique product to present in L.I.M.E. Their ideas and pitches were based on the current trends in the e-commerce world and the experiences of both consumers and businesses in the last year. Their ideas were presented to the prestigious jury comprising of Josy Paul, the Chairman of BBDO India, Avinash Pant, the Marketing Director of Facebook India, Deepali Naair, Director Marketing IBM India & SA, Srinandan Sundaram, ED & EVP Food & Refreshments HUL, Anand Bhaskaran Head Digital Marketing & Marketing communication, Bigbasket, Partha Sinha President Bennet Coleman & Co. Ltd, Priya Nair, the Executive Director of Beauty and Personal Care, HUL and Anuradha Sengupta, consulting Editor Network18.

As the finalists moved to the final round of L.I.M.E Season XIII, the jury evaluated the ideas presented and the team's marketing strategy and the sustainability of their campaigns.

After rigorous scrutiny, the finalists for L.I.M.E Season XIII were selected. Team Lemonade were declared the winners, Stargazers were the first runner up & Team E-Lime-nators were the 2nd runner up at the end.

Catch our finalists making their pitch on CNBC TV-18’s L.I.M.E. Season XIII Grand Finale telecast on 30th October 2021, at 6 PM.

