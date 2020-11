October has been nothing short of a very strong month for life insurance companies. The industry with public and private life insurance companies put together grew by 32 percent, collecting a total premium of Rs 22,776 crore. Private life insurance companies also participated aggressively, growing premiums by approximately 24 percent last month.

Continuing its outperformance, premiums for HDFC Life Insurance grew by 53 percent, which compares to an average growth of 7 percent in the first half of FY21. The Annual Premium Equivalent (APE) for HDFC Life Insurance also grew by 45 percent.

The insurer, last month, had already turned premium positive for FY21 and only magnified its growth in October to 12 percent on year-on-year basis.

Total premium collected by Max Life Insurance in October grew by 47 percent. The insurer's monthly APE also grew by a strong 49 percent. Max Life Insurance has already seen growth of 14 percent in premium it collected up to October compared to the same period last year.

SBI Life Insurance failed to impress Dalal Street. Total premium collection in October grew by 12 percent whereas APE grew by 14 percent. The performance from SBI Life Insurance was weak when compared to peers.

Companies like ICICI Prudential Life Insurance saw serious underperformance. Total October premiums for the insurer grew just by just 6 percent. Retail APE saw a decline of 22 percent. The company has a shortfall of approximately 10 percent to reach the premium, which it collected in the same period last year.

Finally, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) also grew its October premium by 36 percent. The retail APE for the life insurance behemoth saw a growth of 6 percent.