Business Life in a pandemic: Work from home is the 'new normal' for Indians, says EY survey Updated : August 13, 2020 10:57 PM IST Health, privacy and hyper-localisation driving consumption patterns. Social interactions have undergone a sea change during the lockdown with widespread adoption of digital apps. 43% intend to reduce big ticket spends across categories like automobile, travel and consumer durables. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply