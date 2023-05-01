LetsDressUp aims to cross annualised revenue of Rs 100 crore in 12-15 months

LetsDressUp (LDU) has clocked an annualised revenue of Rs 15 crore in line with healthy unit economics.

LetsDressUp (LDU), a clothing store, is targeting to cross annualised revenue of Rs 100 crore in the next 12-15 months, the company said in a statement. Recently, the firm has clocked an annualised revenue of Rs 15 crore in line with healthy unit economics.

The company has raised funding from top VCs in India such as Titan Capital, along with numerous marquee angel investors such as Sweta Rau, Kearney India Head, etc.

The brand was launched by wife-husband duo Drishti Anand and Aditya Balani in 2019, with an aim to provide comfortable and chic apparel to Indian women as per their size. The brand claims to be the the first one to build an Indian size chart, based on actual measurements of 3000+ Indian women.

The return rate at LDU is <3 percent which is 10x better than the industry average of 30-40 percent, the firm noted.

"LDU work on a zero dead inventory model which ensures that there is no leftover dead stock to be burned or dumped in landfills, thus helping in reducing pollution caused by the fashion industry which is the second largest polluting industry in the world," it vsaid.

In India, the products are available on their website, and Amazon, and soon they will be live on Ajio.

Drishti Anand, Co-Founder of LetsDressUp said, “We are getting more than 50 percent of our orders from non-tier 1 cities. Going forward, we will be leveraging deep learning generative AI models such as stable diffusion, etc. to come up with designs that are more relevant and has a faster turnaround time for the users. This will ensure we reach out to every woman there in a more personalized manner faster.”

The brand said it now looks forward to launching new categories, growing at 40-50 percent month on month.