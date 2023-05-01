English
LetsDressUp aims to cross annualised revenue of Rs 100 crore in 12-15 months

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com May 1, 2023 5:21:24 PM IST (Updated)

LetsDressUp (LDU) has clocked an annualised revenue of Rs 15 crore in line with healthy unit economics. 

LetsDressUp (LDU), a clothing store, is targeting to cross annualised revenue of Rs 100 crore in the next 12-15 months, the company said in a statement. Recently, the firm has clocked an annualised revenue of Rs 15 crore in line with healthy unit economics.

The company has raised funding from top VCs in India such as Titan Capital, along with numerous marquee angel investors such as Sweta Rau, Kearney India Head, etc.
The brand was launched by wife-husband duo Drishti Anand and Aditya Balani in 2019, with an aim to provide comfortable and chic apparel to Indian women as per their size. The brand claims to be the the first one to build an Indian size chart, based on actual measurements of 3000+ Indian women.
X