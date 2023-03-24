Lenovo’s green data centres and smart collaboration tools are helping transform the world

Building a smart and sustainable future for humanity requires more than just investments into new and efficient technology. It requires a holistic approach that examines a problem from end to end, evaluating and optimising existing systems to reduce waste, and directing investments towards solutions that have long-term impact.

It’s for this reason that Lenovo turned its eyes towards data centres, those vast computing installations that support and power today’s world, as well as its future. Another avenue Lenovo decided to explore was smarter workplace solutions as a means of supporting a more collaborative and efficient future workforce.

Faster and smarter data centres

Data centres are everywhere, consuming around 2% of the electricity the world produces, and demand is only growing. Lenovo’s work on Neptune — a patented design that uses liquid cooling to efficiently extract heat from data centres — has already been deployed. Neptune is based on several technologies, including DTN (direct-to-node) warm-water cooling, rear-door heat exchangers, and thermal transfer modules. A few years ago, Lenovo managed to pair this technology with modern, and even more power-hungry, GPUs, allowing for new-age, thermally efficient data centres and high-performance computing (HPC) clusters.

Higher thermal efficiency doesn’t just mean less waste heat, it also means that components can run faster for longer, allowing more work to be accomplished in a shorter time, and with greater efficiency. Case in point: Dreamworks Animation, which upgraded to these greener Neptune clusters and saw an immediate, 20% performance increase. For a company that typically spends 300 million computational hours on each movie, this upgrade is significant.

Smarter collaboration for increased efficiency

On the other end of the spectrum we have the corporate world, a world that thrives on the effectiveness of communication and the efficiency of decision-making. Lenovo’s collaborative solutions make this happen. Advanced analytics, thanks to smarter data centres, helps leaders identify opportunities for competitive differentiation , while sustainable design keeps environmental targets within reach.

Lenovo’s collaboration tools are helping create better employee experiences by enabling increased agility and engagement. Thanks to such solutions, we’re being ushered towards a world where fully remote workplaces are not only possible, but also more productive and sustainable than a traditional, office-bound workplace.

Building a smarter, more sustainable future

Building such a future starts with the very fundamentals. Human-centric design, a deep understanding of the technological building blocks employed, and a culture of innovation and out-of-the-box thinking are where it starts. This is something that Lenovo understands very well, as is evident from its rich history of innovation and the partnerships it cultivates.

These solutions aren’t just unlocking new capabilities and efficiencies, they’re helping build a better world for us and for the generations to come.

