Lenders to soon vote on new debt resolution plan for IL&FS Group arm CNTL

To speed up the debt resolution for the IL&FS group entity CNTL, the lenders led by State Bank of India (SBI) will meet shortly to evaluate and vote on the new resolution plan that the firm has proposed at a valuation of Rs 5,257 crore.

CNTL, which owes a little over Rs 5,500 crore to the lenders, had entered into a share sale agreement with the Singaporean infrastructure major Cube Highways & Infrastructure in August 2020 for a Rs 3,900 crore-deal. However, the agreement lapsed last August following which the management appointed an external valuer.