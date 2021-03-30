Lenders okay Shapoorji Pallonji Group's Rs 10,900 crore debt recast, await Kamath Committee nod

Real estate, construction and infrastructure major Shapoorji Pallonji's debt is set to be restructured under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) August 6 circular, pending a green signal from the KV Kamath committee. Multiple people aware of the discussions said that a majority of lenders have approved the contours of the one-time debt restructuring plan, which will provide relief to SP Group in servicing its debt obligations.

"Majority of lenders have given their approval. Now we are waiting for the Expert Committee to clear the proposal. Only if the Committee proposes any changes then we will have to get individual board-level approvals from all banks again, otherwise, the plan is ready for implementation as soon as the Expert Committee gives a go-ahead," said an executive with a large public sector bank with significant exposure to SP Group.

As per the debt restructuring plan in place, lenders will restructure ~Rs 10,900 crore of the group's Rs 22,183 crore debt as of March 31, 2020, said people in the know. "There will be a two-year moratorium, but no change in interest rates charged," said the person quoted earlier. The interest due during the two-year moratorium period will be converted into a funded term loan by its lenders. Over Rs 2,700 crore of debt at the promoter level is also proposed to be converted into perpetual debt, another source said.

Apart from deferring repayments, the plan also involves asset monetisation by Shapoorji Pallonji Group. Shapoorji Pallonji Group is expected to sell its stake partially or completely in Eureka Forbes, Afcons Infrastructure and Sterling & Wilson Solar to raise Rs 10,334 crore over the course of the next financial year, CNBC-TV18 has learnt. Of this, Rs 9,348 crore will be used to retire existing debt, as per executives working on the plan.

According to RBI's August 6 circular on restructuring, the recast plan must have a rating of at least RP4, denoting moderate safety of repayment, to be approved. "Only such resolution plans which receive a credit opinion of RP4 or better for the residual debt from a CRAs shall be considered for implementation under the Resolution Framework," RBI said in its circular.