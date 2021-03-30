  • SENSEX
Lenders okay Shapoorji Pallonji Group's Rs 10,900 crore debt recast, await Kamath Committee nod

Updated : March 30, 2021 04:30 PM IST

Majority lenders have approved the contours of the one-time debt restructuring plan, which will provide relief to SP Group in servicing its debt obligations.
Shapoorji Pallonji Group's debt recast plan has already received an RP4 rating from Care Ratings.
Apart from deferring repayments, the plan also involves asset monetisation by Shapoorji Pallonji Group.
