Lemonade plans to expand operations in Singapore, Hong Kong, UAE, Saudi Arabia

The brand already provides its services pan-India, but as a part of international expansion, they plan to increase their reach globally.
Lemonade, a wardrobe and home essentials brand, is planning to expand its operations in Singapore, Hong Kong, UAE and Saudi Arabia. The brand already provides its services pan-India, but as a part of international expansion, they plan to increase their reach globally.
The recently launched ‘marketplace brand’ raised $1m concept stage pre-seed round from several investors globally to build out the infrastructure necessary to introduce a new model of commerce in Asia. Additionally, they developed the industry-first retail model called manufacturer-to-consumer (“M2C”). Instead of sourcing upfront, Lemonade partners with manufacturers that already produce for brands such as Masimo Dutti, Galeries Lafayette, Ralph Lauren, Loro Piana & Hermes, Lemonade said in a statement.
“In India, Lemonade is eyeing $40m revenue opportunity, but we plan to expand our footprint across Singapore, Hong Kong, UAE and Saudi Arabia over the next couple of years and cumulatively target a >$200m revenue opportunity”, said Sambuddha Bhattacharya, Founder and CEO at Lemonade.
Lemonade has created a new way forward for both manufacturers and consumers. The brand’s asset-light M2C model is a radical reinvention in online retail, the brand said.
They sell their products through their own website and service consumers across 100+ pin codes including Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Amritsar, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai, Kochi, Baroda, Bhopal, Surat, Kanpur, Hyderabad and Chandigarh.
First Published: May 18, 2023 3:20 PM IST
