Lemonade plans to expand operations in Singapore, Hong Kong, UAE, Saudi Arabia

The brand already provides its services pan-India, but as a part of international expansion, they plan to increase their reach globally.

Lemonade, a wardrobe and home essentials brand, is planning to expand its operations in Singapore, Hong Kong, UAE and Saudi Arabia. The brand already provides its services pan-India, but as a part of international expansion, they plan to increase their reach globally.

Live Tv

Loading...

The recently launched ‘marketplace brand’ raised $1m concept stage pre-seed round from several investors globally to build out the infrastructure necessary to introduce a new model of commerce in Asia. Additionally, they developed the industry-first retail model called manufacturer-to-consumer (“M2C”). Instead of sourcing upfront, Lemonade partners with manufacturers that already produce for brands such as Masimo Dutti, Galeries Lafayette, Ralph Lauren, Loro Piana & Hermes, Lemonade said in a statement.

“In India, Lemonade is eyeing $40m revenue opportunity, but we plan to expand our footprint across Singapore, Hong Kong, UAE and Saudi Arabia over the next couple of years and cumulatively target a >$200m revenue opportunity”, said Sambuddha Bhattacharya, Founder and CEO at Lemonade.