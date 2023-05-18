English
Lemonade plans to expand operations in Singapore, Hong Kong, UAE, Saudi Arabia

Lemonade plans to expand operations in Singapore, Hong Kong, UAE, Saudi Arabia

Lemonade plans to expand operations in Singapore, Hong Kong, UAE, Saudi Arabia
By CNBC-TV18 May 20, 2023 1:21:17 AM IST (Updated)

The brand already provides its services pan-India, but as a part of international expansion, they plan to increase their reach globally.

Lemonade, a wardrobe and home essentials brand, is planning to expand its operations in Singapore, Hong Kong, UAE and Saudi Arabia. The brand already provides its services pan-India, but as a part of international expansion, they plan to increase their reach globally.

The recently launched ‘marketplace brand’ raised $1m concept stage pre-seed round from several investors globally to build out the infrastructure necessary to introduce a new model of commerce in Asia. Additionally, they developed the industry-first retail model called manufacturer-to-consumer (“M2C”). Instead of sourcing upfront, Lemonade partners with manufacturers that already produce for brands such as Masimo Dutti, Galeries Lafayette, Ralph Lauren, Loro Piana & Hermes, Lemonade said in a statement.
“In India, Lemonade is eyeing $40m revenue opportunity, but we plan to expand our footprint across Singapore, Hong Kong, UAE and Saudi Arabia over the next couple of years and cumulatively target a >$200m revenue opportunity”, said Sambuddha Bhattacharya, Founder and CEO at Lemonade.
